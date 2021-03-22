Sharon Virginia Bailey Parlett passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was born March 3, 1949, in Rileyville, Va.
Sharon was a retired nurse's assistant and homemaker. She was a talented seamstress and was known for her handmade quilts. She was “Granny” to many having been a babysitter to many children throughout the years. She was a member of the Trinity Church of the Brethren and attended the Forward For Christ Baptist Church.
On Oct. 23, 1965, she married the love of her life, Ronald Irvin “Ronnie” Parlett, who preceded her in death on March 25, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Michael Wesley Parlett, Philip Duane Parlett and wife, Marcy, and Joshua Sloan Parlett and wife, Rachel, all of Luray; three sisters, Jamie Cave, Jeanett Cubbage and Phyllis Sours; a brother, Vernon Bailey; and her grandchildren, Jared Michael Parlett, Will Nathaniel Parlett, Lydia Mae Parlett, Jillian Elizabeth Parlett, Hayden Stone Parlett, Ella Rose Parlett, Nevin Hayes Parlett and Jaidyn Anita Parlett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Turner Charles and Mary Mae Lansberry Bailey; a son, Ronald Irvin Parlett Jr.; a grandson, Michael Wesley Parlett Jr.; three brothers, Amos, Arthur and Turner Charles Bailey Jr.; and two sisters, Joyce Fisher and Nina Burns.
Sharon loved her family and the joy of her life was being a “Granny” to her grandchildren.
“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.”
Sharon will be taken to Forward for Christ Baptist Church on Monday, March 22, for friends and family to view and sign the register book from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at the Forward for Christ Baptist Church with her son, Pastor Josh Parlett, Pastor Frank Painter and Pastor Donnie Burns officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery .
Fiends and family are welcome to visit the home of Josh and Rachel, 1379 Redman Store Road, Luray, at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Life Center of Luray.
