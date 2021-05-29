Sharon Casady Auville, 72, of Churchville, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home.
Sharon was born in Harrisonburg on Feb. 7, 1949, a daughter of Anna Lee (Wanger) Casady of Churchville, and the late DeWitt Thomas Casady.
She worked at Hair Corral in Dayton for 30 years and as a hairdresser for 54 years. She loved her profession and clients.
On March 19, 1972, she was united in marriage to Richard Henry "Butch" Auville, Jr., who preceded her in death.
In addition to her mother, Sharon is survived by a daughter, Heather Auville of Churchville, and a granddaughter, Jasmine Stogdale.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with Pastors Billy Curry and Daren Howdyshell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Churchville Rescue Squad, PO Box 608, Churchville, VA 24421.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.