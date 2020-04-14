Sharon Denise Beck, 58, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home after an extended illness. She was born Aug. 4, 1961, in Lancing, Mich., and was the daughter of late Bobby Joe Cable, Eva Ray (King) Simmons and her stepdad, Paul Edwin Simmons.
Sharon graduated from Elkton High School in 1979 and was a member of the Mercy Seat Church, where she was the children’s Sunday school teacher. She retired from Merck in November, 2017, where she was employed as a chemical operator and then a forklift driver for many years. Sharon dedicated her life to her relationship with the Lord and her family and will be greatly missed by all that new her.
On Jan. 20, 2001, she married Dale Michael Beck, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Summer Sky Dean and husband, Michael, and Titus Edwin Fox and wife, Bethany; grandchildren, Zoey Ramos-Beck, Dante’ Beck and Malachi General Dean; two sisters, Della Cable and Deana Jones and husband, Jimmy, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wayne Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International Bible Fund, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.