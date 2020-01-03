Sharon Eilene Hottinger, 72, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg. She was the daughter of the late Alma and Clint Ray of Fulks Run.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Hottinger of Front Royal; two sons, Jay Hottinger of Romney, W.Va. and Sam Hottinger of Stanley; two daughters, Crystal Fauver (Paul) of Gore and Christine Hottinger of Front Royal. Also, two surviving sisters, Carolyn Earls (Roy) of Broadway and Robin Estep of Harrisonburg; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Ray Hottinger; sisters, Shirley Hottinger and Wanda McCoy, and brother, Gene Ray.
Sharon was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of her life is being planned in the spring.
