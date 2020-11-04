Sharon Fox Embry
Sharon Fox Embry, 72, of Luray, left this life Oct. 26, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 1948. She leaves behind her son, Patrick Embry and daughter-in-law, Heather Embry; two grandchildren, Devon and Gracie Embry; and three sisters, Diana Fox Edwards (Gil), Lou Ann Fox Cave (Terry) and Terri Fox Gibbs (Dave), along with nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Keyser Fox and John Harold Fox. Sharon’s family is grateful to her soulmate and life partner, Harvey Henry, for his devoted caregiving, especially as Sharon’s health declined before her passing.
After graduating from Luray High School, Sharon attended Denard’s Cosmetology School in Harrisonburg and worked as a hair stylist there for a period of time. She returned to Luray and became a career employee at Luray Caverns for 40 years.
Sharon attended St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Luray all her life. Next to her devotion to family, Sharon was known for her love of animals and music. She was “a funny, loving and joyful soul” said Sharon’s son Patrick at her passing.
A family visitation evening was held at Bradley Funeral Home in Luray on Friday, Oct. 30, and a memorial service was conducted the following day at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church by the Rev. Nicholas Eichelberger.
The family asks that donations in Sharon’s memory be made to the SPCA, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
