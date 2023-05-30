Sharon Josephine Putnam
Sharon Josephine Putnam, 71, of Broadway, died May 27, 2023, at her residence. She was born Sept. 28, 1951, in Harrisonburg to the late Walter Thomas and Edith Virginia Thompson Emerson.
Sharon was a member of Mountain Valley United Methodist Church where she helped with Meals on Wheels, singing, and visiting shut-ins.
On Nov. 11, 1968, she married David Earl Putnam, who preceded her in death Sept. 11, 2013.
Surviving are a son, Rodney Neal Putnam (Laurie) of Washington; granddaughters, Christine and Becca Potter; great-grandsons, Xavier and Cody Potter; sisters, Karen Lokey and husband, Robert, of Broadway and Gloria Mitchell and husband, David, of Broadway; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Turner; brother, Jearl “Mayor” Emerson; and a niece, Crystal Mitchell.
Her body was cremated.
The Rev. Eduardo Carrillo will conduct a memorial service June 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.