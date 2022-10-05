Sharon Eloise Kite Louderback, of Shenandoah, passed into eternal life Oct. 3, 2022. She was born March 25, 1942, and was the oldest child of the late Bertram Wilson Kite Sr. and Edith Arbutus Dovel Kite.
On Sept. 23, 1961, she married her high school sweetheart, Harry Franklin Louderback, who passed on Oct. 5, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Dianna (Joe) Kieler and H.F. (Tara) Louderback II; grandchildren, Jacob Kieler, Rachel Kieler and Justice Louderback. She enjoyed time with her great-grandsons, Walker Smith and Grayson Kieler. Her siblings are Pauletta (Mason) Lockridge, Luray; Nancy (Rock) Racer, Luray; Carolyn “Kitti” Kyger, Harrisonburg; Patricia (Jon) Simons, Reston; Bertram (Leisa) W. Kite Jr., Shenandoah and her very special aunt, Rozelle Kite Hott. Sharon was also a loving aunt to 10 nieces and nephews and her great-nieces and nephews. She was particularly close to her paternal grandparents, the late Pearl and Perry Kite, whose home is still the place where the extended family gather for dinners and celebrations.
Sharon graduated with the Shenandoah High School Class of 1960. After which, she accepted a position with the U.S. Patent Office and continued her studies at Strayer University. She stepped aside from her career while her two children were young.
Sharon oversaw nearly five years of restoration work on the Strickler-Louderback House built in 1852. Due to her efforts and research, the house is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. The restoration was completed shortly before Harry retired and they moved there full time in 1994. She immediately immersed herself back into her home community of Grove Hill near Shenandoah. She became a member of the Grove Hill Friendship Club, secretary of the Shenandoah Alumni Association, and was several times Worthy Matron of Milnes Chapter No. 3 Order of the Eastern Star Shenandoah. She was the eighth generation of her family to worship at St. Paul Lutheran Church and was baptized July 19, 1942 and confirmed Dec. 24, 1954. She was a very active member who sang in the choir and served on various committees including Dofflemyer Fund, Church Council, and was the longest serving member of the Historical Committee. She also served for many years as Church Finance Secretary.
In later years, she and her siblings would reminisce about their idyllic childhood. Their playground was the family farm in the bend of the Shenandoah River at Grove Hill. In retirement, Sharon returned to her farming roots and enjoyed a huge vegetable garden and canning. Of her siblings, Sharon was the one who looked the most like their beloved mother and inherited her beautiful alto voice. She and her siblings enjoyed singing together in church, civic groups and family gatherings. Sharon was a good wife, devoted mother, a constant “big sister” and a cherished friend to many.
Friends and family may pay their respects 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah. The family will be present 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Rev. Tarja Stevenson will conduct a service at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, with burial following in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6433 U.S. Highway 340, Shenandoah, VA 22849. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
