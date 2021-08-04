Sharon K. Wright, 74, of Broadway, Va., died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center of COVID and pre-existing medical conditions.
She was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late Bryan K. and Margaret A. Louderback Allen.
Sharon is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Moubray and companion, Greg Shifflett, of Elkton; one son, Aaron Wright and wife, Charissa, of Broadway; three grandchildren, Logan Moubray and wife, Leah, of Salem, Va., Cameron Moubray and companion, Kyndall Fritch, of Raleigh, N.C., and Sydney Wright and companion, James Messner, of Broadway; three great-grandchildren, Logan Bowman of Floyd, Va., Landon Bennett of Elkton and Lexington Moubray of Salem, Va.; two brothers, Ron Allen and wife, Sharon, of Harrisonburg and Gary Allen of Shenandoah; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is also survived by Keith Moubray of Elkton (father to her grandsons); special neighbor, Jim Burgess; and beloved pet, Suzie.
The body was cremated. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
