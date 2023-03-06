Sharon Kay (Brooks) Shifflett, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Va. after a long battle with cancer with her husband and two sons by her side.
She was born Aug. 9, 1947, to the late Harry Carl and Pauline Dunn Brooks in Waynesboro, Va.
Sharon graduated from Waynesboro High School then Madison College and went on to pursue a career in teaching at Stuarts Draft High School for many years. She made many friends with faculty as well as students over the years.
Sharon was very active in Cub Scouts while her two sons were growing up, being a den mother for Pack 81 in Crimora, Va. Sharon had always farmed part time while teaching and raising a family at the home place. She eventually left teaching to pursue farming full time, always enjoying being outside at the farm.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Carl Brooks.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Shifflett, and her two sons, Justin Shifflett and Whitley Dotson, Wyatt and Laura Shifflett and her grandchildren, Seth, Ava, Jameson and Ruby.
Sharon also leaves behind two special nephews, Todd and Nathan Brooks and many special friends including Wanda Lamb and the Woolford, Estes and Burner families.
The family would like to thank Nancy Adams, Dr. George Verghese, Dr. Nicholas, Dr. Christopher Heck and the nurses in the Intensive Care Unit of Augusta Health.
Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held and a Celebration of Life will be determined on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a memorial contribution to St. Jude (www.stride.org)
Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamickfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.