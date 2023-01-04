Sharon Kay (Brooks) Shifflett passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
The family wishes to thank Drs. George Verchese, Christopher Heck, Nicholas Paphitis and the nurses in the Intensive Care Unit of Augusta Health.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
