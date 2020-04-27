Sharon Kay Cline Davis
Sharon Kay (Cline) Davis, 64, of Crimora, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence. Sharon was born Sept. 29, 1955, a daughter of Dolores (Glick) and the late Charles Monroe Cline Sr.
She grew up in New Hope, Va., and graduated from Fort Defiance High School and Blue Ridge Community College. She retired after 20 years of service from the Farm Service Agency, having worked in their offices in Augusta and Page/Rockingham County. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Waynesboro.
In addition to her mother, Sharon is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dennis Davis; daughter, Annie Davis; son, Will Davis and wife, Jessica; four grandchildren, Crimora, Alexis, Jasper and Harvey; sister, Charlann Johns and husband, Steve; brothers, Charles Cline Jr. and Samuel Cline and late wife, Debbie.
In addition to her father, Charles, she is preceded in death by father-in-law, Jasper William Davis Jr., and sister-in-law, Debbie Cline.
The burial will be private with a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 297 Zion Church Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.