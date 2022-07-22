Sharon Kay Coffman, 64, of Dayton, passed away July 18, 2022, at her home. She passed peacefully with her family by her side after fighting a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born July 11, 1958, in Montgomery County, Md., and was the daughter of Edward and Charlotte Hopkins, currently of Weyers Cave, Va.
Sharon graduated from Albert Einstein High School in Kensington, Md., and later attended Montgomery College in Rockville, Md., before moving to the Valley.
She began her career at Citizens Bank in Wheaton, Md. Sharon worked multiple jobs as a young adult including Perdue, May Supply, and most recently a homemaker. She became a stay-at-home mother when her children were born and they were her life. She loved more than anything tending to her beautiful flower beds and is known for her love and passion for yard work and being the best cook.
She was immaculate when it came to anything, including her lawn. She was a woman of strong faith, love and compassion and was known by several as "Mama Coffman" because of her loving and nurturing ways to everyone she met. Sharon loved all her animals, but especially her grandpup, "Ollie" and cat, "Daisy" who brought her so much comfort throughout her journey. She was just as beautiful on the inside as she was the out and had a smile that would light up any room. She will be remembered as a fighter, a hard worker, and a true epitome of grace.
On July 25, 1981, she married Harry Dee Coffman, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Jason Charles Coffman and Jennifer Lynn Coffman, both of Dayton; two brothers, Stephen Wayne Hopkins of Fisher, W.Va., and Douglas Edward Hopkins of Weyers Cave, Va.; three uncles, Frederick Gerald Hopkins of Harrisonburg, Va., the late Kenneth Carlton Hopkins and the late Howard "Nelson" Koiner, both of Weyers Cave, Va., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pastor Dan Horning and Pastor Sarah Bailey will conduct a funeral service Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Clover Hill United Methodist Church. A graveside service will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the UVA Emily Courie Cancer Center, PO Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.