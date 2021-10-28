Sharon Kay Hilliards, 42, of Elkton, passed away Oct. 22, 2021, in Rockingham County. Miss Hilliards was born Oct. 13, 1979, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of Phyllis Edwards Hilliards and the late Alton Parker Hilliards Jr. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by brothers, Fabian P. Hilliards and Alton “Ricky” Hilliards.
Sharon enjoyed crafting and loved music, she was especially fond of Batman and Scooby Doo. Sharon has been her mother’s caregiver for many years and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons, Nicholas Sites, Shawn Sites and Jacob Hilliards; brother, Branden Hilliards and wife, Jennifer; sisters, Donna Scott and husband, Gene, and Barbara Fidler and companion, Roger Comer; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will be private.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elkton Rescue Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
