Sharon Kay Shifflett, 62, of Grottoes, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home.
Sharon was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 14, 1957, a daughter of the late Edith (Shifflett) and Wilson "Woody" McDonaldson.
She retired from Reynolds in Grottoes, and was a member of Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle in Elkton.
On April 26, 1977, she was united in marriage to Leonard "Skeeter" Shifflett, who survives.
Sharon is also survived by daughters, Margaret Marston (Jason) of Elkton, and Angel Blaine (Harry) of Elkton; sons, Gary Beasley (Melissa Shifflett) of Grottoes, and Leonard "Little Skeet" Shifflett, Jr. (Amanda) of Elkton; sister, Burnette "Nookie" Mowbray (Grover) of Bridgewater; ten grandchildren, Hayley McGraw (Shawn), Cody Beasley, Scottie McGraw, Savana Marston, Kolten Marston, Taylor "Tater" Wilfong, Kelsea "Boo" Wilfong, Kobie Marston, Trenten Marston, and Kya Blaine, and many nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by sisters, Susan "Bootie" Hager, and Shirley Ritchie.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes anytime Monday, March 23, 2020, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to sign the guest register and pay respects. No formal family visitation is scheduled due to Covid-19.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Edgewood Cemetery in Grottoes, with Pastor Andrew Spencer officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
