Sharon Lee Caplinger, 74, of Broadway, passed away Friday March 11, 2022, at her home. She was born May 7, 1947, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Arnold May and Betty Harlow May.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emmit D. Caplinger.
Sharon worked as a supervisor at Massanutten Resort for 30 years. She also attended Independent Community Church.
She is survived by sons, Scott Reedy Sr. (Lisa), and Todd Reedy (Cindy); daughters, Cheryl Whetzel (Allen), Tara Jenkins (Dave) and Angie Fulk and late husband, Chris; grandchildren, Scott Reedy Jr., David Reedy, Michael Reedy, Chelsea Eutsler, Justin Milton and Emma Milton and eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Kevin May and Gary May (Candy); and her fur babies, “Elli May” and “Ami-Grace.”
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cats Cradle, 122 S. Main St., Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
