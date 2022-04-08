Sharon Lee Heinemann, 84, of Massanutten, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Mrs. Heinemann was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 17, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Verna Schliem.
On June 15, 1957, she married William Anthony Heinemann, who preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2008.
Sharon was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Massanutten Presbyterian Church where she, along with her husband, helped with the food pantry and was also a member of the M.P.O.A Women’s Club. Sharon was an avid reader and Bridge player who enjoyed teaching others to play.
Surviving are four sons, William “Bill” Heinemann Jr. and wife, Kim, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Bruce Heinemann and wife, Susan, of Columbus, Ohio, Robert “Bob” Heinemann and companion, Alycia Maurer, of Olathe, Kan., and Bryce Heinemann and wife, Rosie, of Harrisonburg, Va.; a brother, William Schliem and wife, Jan; nine grandchildren, Taylor Heinemann and wife, Stephanie, Kyle Heinemann and wife, Courtney, Katie Whigham and husband, Ken, Colin Heinemann, Emma Neville and husband, Tanner, Desiree McCarver and husband, Jace, Matthew Heinemann and companion, Charlotte Solomon, Kaci Heinemann and Adam Heinemann; six great-grandchildren, Marnie, Banks, Wells, Crosby, Hollyn and Rhodes and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theodora.
A memorial service will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Ann Pettit officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
