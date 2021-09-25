Sharon Lee Robison, 81, of Staunton, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her home. She was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, and was the daughter of the late Otis and Sylvia Darling.
Sharon was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She worked at Kern County Water Department in Bakersfield, California, for 21 years. She retired in the Shenandoah Valley in 2002 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with family, shopping and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Scott Smith; sister, Sandy Clegg, and brothers, Norm and Lance Darling.
She is survived by a son, David Smith (Sherry); daughters, Leslie Hyler, Laura Twyman (Nelson), and Lisa England; sister, Debbie Darling; grandchildren, Meagan Tomczak, Kyle Patterson, Kevin Hyler, Steve Heisner, T.J. and Jason Tovar, C.J. and Caitlin England, Miranda Miller, Dustin Painter, Tosha Higgs, and Cameron and Danyele Smith; great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Kody Tomczak, Shyla and Kolton Patterson, Jason Jr., Jasmon, Gabe, Troy, Juliana and Theo Tovar, Seamus Huber, and Trey and Abby Heisner.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Cindy Carr officiating. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
A special thank you to Laura and Nelson Twyman for loving and caring for our beautiful mom the last four and a half years.
