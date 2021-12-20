STAUNTON -- Sharon Lyn O’Hare passed away at the University of Virginia Hospital on Dec. 17, 2021, as a result of a fall in her home.
She was born in Staunton, Va., on Sept. 21, 1962, the daughter of Dr. Nancy K. and the late James T. O’Hare. She is survived by her mother; her brother, Michael S. O’Hare and his wife, Ellen, of Upper Bucks County, Pa.; and her partner of many years, Everett Stratton.
Sharon was a 1982 magna cum laude graduate of James Madison University, completing her degree in three years with majors in economics and psychology. She then pursued a Ph.D. in economics from Boston College.
She returned to her beloved Valley to teach at James Madison University for five years. She then became the Director of Economics and Director of Management Services for the City of Richmond, positions which she held for 15 years. Her last place of employment was the City of Charlottesville, Va., where she served as an economist in the budget office.
Sharon loved the outdoors and animals. While in Richmond, her favorite pastime was kayaking, where she became the only certified instructor in advanced kayaking. Back in the Valley, she and her partner, Everett, spent many days hiking and enjoying their camp, Four Pines, in Highland County where they were greeted by an abundance of deer, turkey, and rabbits at each arrival.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel at 1030 W. Beverley St., Staunton, Va.
The family will receive friends following the service. The family requests that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Staunton SPCA.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.