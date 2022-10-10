Sharon Lynn (Inman) Culbertson, 75, of Bridgewater, Va. graduated to her forever home to be with Jesus on Oct. 6, 2022. She will be immensely missed by the many people whose lives she touched as she lived her life as a witness for the Lord. She was known by many for being a loving wife, the mother of her 7 children, a dedicated homemaker, and skilled quilter. After her children were grown, she and her husband, Greg, established and operated Blessings Christian Bookstore in Harrisonburg, Va. Sharon affectionately referred to this as, “their 8th child.”
Sharon was born on Sept. 1, 1947 in New Orleans, La. to Estelle “Davvy” and Thomas Inman. She graduated from York High School in Yorktown, Va., and married the love of her life, Greg Culbertson, on March 18, 1967. Sharon delighted in being a mother to her 7 children and Nana to her 19 earthly grandchildren and 2 heavenly grandchildren.
Although some people love to travel and see the world, that was not Sharon’s desire. She much preferred to watch travel programs and dream of far away places from the comfort of home. She did live in several cities in Alabama (Auburn, Montgomery, and Birmingham) as well as the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. While a resident of Virginia Beach, she was honored to serve as a telephone prayer counselor for CBN (Christian Broadcasting Network).
If you knew Sharon, then you knew she was bold and a “tell it like it is” lady. She was classy and not once left the house without making sure she looked her best. Even in the late stages of her sickness, she made sure her hair and makeup were properly done. That’s how she did things: well and in order. And her generosity knew no limits. If she gave you something, please treasure it because it came from her heart and it was genuine.
Her quilting was unprecedented and she spent hours sewing beautiful creations with which to bless others. Books such as Jesus Calling, My Time in Heaven, and of course the Bible were her favorites and brought her great joy as she shared the Hope of Christ, the Truth of the Gospel, and the promise of Heaven. She was often heard quoting her favorite verse from Scripture, Romans 8:28, “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.” (NLT).
Sharon also had a tremendously fun and deeply witty side. Our family enjoyed playing board games and she delighted in making comments and keeping up entertaining banter. Years ago, she discovered CobbleHill puzzles and those kept her busy for hours as she connected thousands of pieces and marveled at the gorgeous picture that emerged. She could often be found putting together a puzzle while watching her favorite TV show, Downton Abbey. That TV program was such a treasured form of entertainment for Sharon that she changed the ring tone on her phone to the Downton Abbey theme song! Dedication was what Sharon embraced with her whole being.
Sharon was a member of the Shenandoah Valley Quilters Guild as well as DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution).
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle Inman of Yorktown, Va. and Thomas Inman of Englewood, Fla. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Greg and their 7 children: Dawn (Dr. Mark) Mast, Kyrce (Maureen) Culbertson, Brittany (Tom) Bates, Lynley (Dr. Daniel) Lapp, Courtney (Jeb) Swartzentruber, Cameron (Sara) Culbertson, Jordan Culbertson; and her brother, Thomas (Nancy) Inman II. Nineteen grandchildren called her “Nana” and they will miss her immensely. She is also survived by her dear friends, Lenore Mitchell and Elizabeth Emswiler. Sharon had her beloved, faithful Balinese cats, Cashmere and Lexus, at her side as she spent many of her last hours in a hospital bed.
The nurses from First Choice Home Care and Hospice cared for Sharon with unconditional love and support as if they had been lifelong friends. Nina, Kelsey, Beth, Anna, and Wendy made easier a journey that was unchosen and insurmountable—thank you. The family also extends deep gratitude to the many, many doctors and nurses who loyally cared for Sharon over the past 22 months.
Visitation will be at Kyger Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Burial is private. There will be a celebration of life service lead by the Rev. Steve Wingfield on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Covenant Church in Harrisonburg with a reception immediately following.
Please call Grace Covenant Church at (540) 433-9244 with any questions. If you desire to send flowers, then please direct them to Grace Covenant Church, 3337 Emmaus Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of Sharon’s favorite ministries: Wingfield Ministries (wingfieldministries.org), Allen Jackson Ministries (allenjackson.com) or Every Nation Campus (everynation.org).
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
