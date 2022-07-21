Sharon Lynn Turner, 62, of Fulks Run, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Harrisonburg. She was born Jan. 22, 1960, in Bergton to Kermit F. Hottinger and Nancy L. Miller Hottinger.
Sharon was a lifelong member of Riverside United Methodist Church and had worked at Friendship Industries and Virginia Poultry Growers.
In 1976, she married Terry W. Turner, who survives.
She is also survived by two sons, Shannon Turner (Sheena) of New Market and Derek Turner (Nicole) of Fulks Run; three grandchildren, Darien Turner, Abigail Turner and Malinda Smith; a sister, Faydene Cochran (Wendell) of Mount Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Susan B. Crider.
Per her request, she was cremated and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Research Institute, 1341 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125 or msresearchinstitute.org.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Kindred Hospice and her caregiver, Debbie Evans, for the love and care they provided Sharon for the last year of her life.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
