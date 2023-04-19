Sharon (McMullan) Brunk
Sharon (McMullan) Brunk, 83, of Harrisonburg, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Staunton Post Acute and Rehab Center from Alzheimer’s Disease.
She was born on February 10, 1940 and was a daughter of the late Meriweather and Dolly (Trent) McMullan.
Kathleen had worked at Harrisonburg Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and Coldwell Banker Realty and retired. She was a member of Peoples Baptist Church and had attended Harrisonburg Mennonite Church. She used to be a children’s Sunday school teacher and choir member at both churches. She was an avid fan of watching her children and grandchildren participate in their sporting events. She was well know for her encouragement to family and friends to know the Lord as their savior. She loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart and soul. Her life was based upon her love of god, her country and her family.
Kathleen was united in marriage on October 25, 1958 to Gerald Brunk who preceded her in death on August 26, 2022.
She is survived by her daughter Renee Branner, of Bridgewater; five grandchildren, Aaron (Jennifer Dunn) Brunk, Adam (Brittany Greaver) Brunk, Jarrett Brunk, Jordan (Nessah) Branner, and Alicia Branner; daughters-in-law, Lauren Jefferson, and Donna Brunk, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Ronald Brunk and Randall Brunk; brothers, Randall McMullan, Robert McMullan and John McMullan; sisters, Patricia Jones, Judy Peters and Mary Louise Pizzo.
A service celebrating Kathleen’s life will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church with Pastor Craig Maven officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Foundation of Harrisonburg/Rockingham County for the Ronnie Brunk Memorial Scholarship Fund, to provide opportunities for vocational students at Massanutten Technical Center or Tunnel to Towers foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staton Island, NY 10306.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
