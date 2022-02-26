Sharon See Smith, 69, of Weyers Cave, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Harrisonburg on February 22, 1953, and was a daughter of the late Ernest Benjamin and Una Dare (Dispanet) See.
Sharon graduated from Broadway High School, class of 1971. She retired from quality control at Walker Manufacturing after 40 years of service She was a member of Maranatha Church of God, where she was a preschool Sunday School teacher, and leader of the Women's ministry. Sharon enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, internationally with her children and NHRA Drag races. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid reader.
She was united in marriage on November 29, 1975 to Gareth Wayne "Abe" Smith, of Weyers Cave.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, G.W. Smith, II and wife Melissa of Churchville, and Danielle Thieberger, of Weyers Cave; three sisters, Donna Good, of Timberville; Erna Muterspaugh, of Timberville; Kim Hogle, of Purgitsville, WV; a brother, Kevin See, of Timberville; special great niece, Kindra Muterspaugh, who had lived in the home. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Riley Smith, Lacie Thieberger, Keira Thieberger, and Reid Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave with Rev. Herman Horne officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102 Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
