Shawn David Rohrer, 7 months, of Rockingham, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home.
Shawn was born on November 17, 2019, in Rockingham County, and was the son of Glendon James and Waneta Mae Rhodes Rohrer. His parents are members of Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his twin sisters, Charlotte and Shaina Rohrer of home, and grandparents, Nolan and Ruth Rhodes of Rockingham and Arlin and Betty Rohrer of Dayton.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, seating in the church will be limited, and those attending will be asked to maintain safe social distancing.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
