Sheffery Brent Johnson
Sheffery Brent Johnson was born April 11, 1955, in Harrisonburg, Va. to Edgar and Wilhelmina Johnson. He was a devoted and loving son, husband, father, stepfather, brother and surrogate father to many. Known simply as “BJ,” he was an extraordinary man, who had the exceptional gift of connecting with others in a way that made them feel special.
BJ joined the Houston Rockets during the 1994-95 Championship season as a personnel scout. Over the past 26 years, he became one of the most well respected and admired scouts throughout the NBA. He was passionate about mentoring and encouraging young athletes to pursue their dreams as evidenced by his 15-year involvement with the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Camp in Africa. His love for Africa and the thousands of young children mentored was the realization of a lifelong dream.
Sheffery Brent “BJ” Johnson entered eternal rest on Oct. 15, 2020, following a bicycle accident. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Claudette; son, Sheffery Bijan; stepchildren, Michael and Ciara; seven siblings; aunt, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. BJ will be sorely missed and leaves an incredible footprint in the hearts and minds of those who were blessed to have known him.
Friends may pay their respects from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Visit with the family from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the funeral home and again from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, prior to a funeral service that will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Sharon Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at Newtown Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
