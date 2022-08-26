Sheila M. Arnold, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. She was born February 16, 1933 in Greenfield, MA and was the daughter of the late Edward M. Hayes and Kathleen Hennessey.
Upon graduating from Springfield College, she married the late Charles G. Arnold. They were married for 65 years and had five children.
Sheila taught school in Lexington, Virginia until raising her family. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. She enjoyed her many friends and interests. Her family activities came first followed by JMU sports, traveling, skiing and spending time at the ocean.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Arnold and wife, Susan, Brian Arnold, Keith Arnold and wife, Hayley; daughter, Kathleen Preston and husband, Dave; sister, Joan Herdiech and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Jessica Arnold, Charles Preston, Mary Preston, Ryan Arnold, Helen Arnold.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Arnold; brothers, Edward and Jack Hayes.
Funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.