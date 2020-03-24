Sheila ‘Sue’ Barber
Sheila “Sue” Barber, 61, of Broadway, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Barber was born May 15, 1958, in Camden, N.J., and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Laura Belle (Orndorff) Iannuzzi.
She was a member of the Independent Community Church in Singers Glen. Alongside her husband, Sue owned and operated Compressor Parts and Repair, an air compressor repair business. She worked hand in hand with him and was a major part of all aspects of the business. She would even repair equipment from time to time. Mrs. Barber loved living in the country and was able to find their dream cabin and make it their home. She loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
On March 22, she and her husband, John Thomas Barber, would have celebrated 38 years together.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Barber is survived by her children, Michael Thomas Buzby and wife, Amanda, of New Jersey, Cherie Lynn Etchebarne and husband, Marco, of Timberville; brothers, John Iannuzzi and wife, Patty, Anthony Iannuzzi and wife, Terri, both of New Jersey; and grandchildren, Tanner “Bing” Buzby, Brayden Buzby, Angeline Buzby, Isabella Etchebarne and Gabriella Etchebarne.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Richard DeLawder officiating.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Barber family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
