Shelby Jean Bare Custer
Shelby Jean Bare Custer, 83, of Fulks Run, Va., died March 12, 2023, at her residence.
She was born June 28, 1939, in Rockingham County to the late Charles Franklin and Kammie Edna Mumbert Bare.
Shelby was a bus driver with Rockingham County Public Schools for 30 plus years. She had worked at H.D. Lee Company, Family Farm Market in Timberville, and was the co-owner of Custer’s Used parts along with her son. She was a member of Independent Community Church and a member of Fulks Run Ruritan Club. She also took in foster children. She loved fishing and animals.
On June 12, 1954, she married Elwood David Custer, who preceded her in death Jan. 16, 2016.
Surviving are four sons, Clemet Custer and wife, Sharon, of Fulks Run, Frank Custer and wife, Kathy, of Fulks Run, Terry Custer and wife, Sue, of Luray and Denzel Custer and wife, Mary Lou, of Fulks Run; one daughter, Deborah Bare and husband, Gene, of Fulks Run; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; two stepgreat-grandchildren; one half brother; one half sister; caregiver, Joey Dove; and her dog, Gracie.
Her granddaughter, Tammy Bare Stroop, preceded her in death.
Pastor Richard Delawder, Jerry Shiflet, and Ronnie Fulk will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will be in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Independent Community Church, 11587 Turleytown Road, Linville, VA 22834.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
