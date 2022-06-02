Shelby Jean Bly, 82, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away May 31, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. She was born March 8, 1940, in Mathias, W.Va., to the late Harry David and Bessie Wilkins See.
Shelby was a self-employed home health aide. She had worked in sewing factories prior to her home health work. She was a founding member of Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church and a member of the church ladies sewing group. Shelby was a faithful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
On Aug. 22, 1964, she married Keith W. Bly, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Anthony Bly and wife, Cathy, of Carthage, N.C., and Brian Bly of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Kyle Bly, Andrew Bly, Samuel Bly and wife, Cynthia, and Isiah Bly, all of North Carolina; great- grandchildren, Daniel and Gabriel Bly; stepgreat-grandchildren, Aiden, Jayden, Matthew, and Joselyn Sanchez; sister-in-law, Loretta See of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Grant See, Wayne See, Oley See, Edward See, Dow See, Blaine See, Dewey See, Velma Burgess, Mamie Flores and Gayzetta See.
Pastor Richard Early and Dr. John Sloop will conduct a Celebration of Life service 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church in Lacey Spring. Burial at Grace Mennonite Fellowship Cemetery will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. There will not be any services prior to the visitation Friday evening at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
