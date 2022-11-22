Shelby Jean Combs, 83, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Nov. 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Mount Sidney, Va. to the late Raymond Phillip Knupp and Warnetta Foley.
Shelby was a C.N.A. and worked in medical records at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. She was a member of Greenmount Church of the Brethren and a member of the Harrisonburg Eagles.
On Aug. 26, 1958, she married Ray Franklin Combs, who preceded her in death June 10, 1991.
Surviving are three daughters, Debra Mutherspaw of Buena Vista, Va., Vickie Smith of Harrisonburg and Lona Donovan and husband, Daryl Sr., of Timberville; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Clifton “Bucky” Foley of Winchester; one sister, Shirley Wheeler of Shenandoah; and her fur baby, Babette.
Shelby was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Byanca Rankin; a great-grandson, Brantley Lee Donovan; and her brother, Ronald Foley.
Pastors Brian Duncan and Randy Whetzel will conduct a funeral service 12:00 p.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home chapel in Broadway. Burial will be at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
