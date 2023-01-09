Shelby-Jean Pearl Hensley Ruth, 83, of Sparks, Nev., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. She was born March 5, 1939, in Elkton, Va., and was the daughter of the late Willard Hiram and Pearl Marie Wyant Hensley.
On Aug. 5, 1962, she married Leroy Edward Ruth, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Ruth Coddington and husband, Michael; grandson, Jacob and wife, Macyn Coddington, all of Nevada; brothers, Delure Willard Hensley of Elkton, and Garland Wesley and wife, Vivian Hensley of McGaheysville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Caroll-Mae Hensley Schmidt; a special aunt, Ruby Hensley Wyant; and a special “Granny,” Gussie Marie Hensley Wyant.
Shelby was a 1956 graduate of Elkton High School and was the class valedictorian.
Shelby’s body has been cremated per her request.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
