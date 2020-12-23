Shelby R. Huffer
Shelby R. Huffer, 67, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. Shelby was born Aug. 28, 1953, a daughter of the late Alda Rebecca (Morris) and Joseph Downey.
On May 25, 1973, she was united in marriage to William Norwood Huffer, who preceded her in death Oct. 13, 2004.
Shelby is survived by a sister, Audrey Thompson of Craigsville; brother-in-law, Robert Huffer of North Carollina; sister-in-law, Wanda Armstrong and husband, Ray, of Staunton; nieces, Teresa Huffer of North Carolina and Debbie Stewart and husband, DJ, of Mount Sidney; nephew, Mike Armstrong and wife, Bettina, of Mount Solon; and great-niece and nephew, Kelsie and Addison Stewart.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with The Rev. Luther Ramsey officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.