Shelby Short Stacy, 80, of McGaheysville, passed away Aug. 5, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. Shelby was born Sept. 13, 1941, in Rockingham County to the late Wilson Thomas and Phyllis Mowbray Short.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Donald L. Stacy.
She loved playing the piano for family and friends, as well as Brown Memorial. In addition, she had a passion for gardening, reading, and baking bread. She was always generous in giving her delicious bread to her neighbors as well as the Evangelical UM congregation where she was a lifetime member.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Stacy Hoover of Staunton; a sister, Mary Jane Swanson of McGaheysville; two stepsons, Rick Stacy and wife, Roxanne, and Mike Stacy and wife, Deanna; six grandchildren, Christopher Hoover, Chandra Hoover, Shana Huddleston, Krista Stacy, Shaun Stacy and Christopher Stacy; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the Eastlawn Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Care Ministries, 513 E. Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
