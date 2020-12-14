Sheldon Benny Meadows, 81, of Elkton, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Meadows was born Feb. 22, 1939, in Page County and was the son of the late Bennie E. and Viola Lam Meadows. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tony D. Meadows; brothers, Page Meadows and Wilton Meadows; and a sister, Yvonne Strickler.
Mr. Meadows enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and loved to paint and gather Moral mushrooms. He retired from Kawneer after many years of service.
On June 6, 1959, Mr. Meadows married Loraine Shifflett Meadows, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Danny Meadows of Elkton; a sister, Maxine Dove of Elkton; grandchildren, Kevin Meadows and wife, Melissa, and Brandy Jenkins and husband, Roger; and great-grandchildren, Ashton Jenkins, Autumn McPherson, Summer McPherson, Hunter McPherson, Ambree Meadows and Colton Meadows.
Pastor Mark Leatherman will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Koontz Cemetery in Page County.
Family and friends may call at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday (today). Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
