Sheldon “Shelly” Leroy Wenger, 95, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Oak Lea Nursing Home. Mr. Wenger was born April 5, 1925, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Oliver and Goldie (Heatwole) Wenger.
He was a well-loved member of the community and long-time owner of Westdale Hatchery on Route 33. He enjoyed being part of the Virginia Poultry Federation, made evident in his position as the president of the organization for a period of time. Throughout the years, one of his favorite activities was taking scenic drives through the mountains of West Virginia, especially to see the changing leaves in the fall. Additionally, he and his wife, Evelyn, spent many seasons watching the local college basketball teams. As lifelong members of the Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, they were involved in numerous mission-related events. Many summers found them at Highland Retreat, Evelyn in the camp kitchen and Shelly helping with upkeep projects. On the rare occasions he was not working, he enjoyed collecting stamps and coins.
On Sept. 8, 1950, he married Evelyn Blanche Hartman, who preceded him in death on July 5, 2017.
Surviving are his children, Marcia Summers and husband, Burnett, of Washington, D.C., Ronald Wenger and wife, Joyce, of Hinton, Val Mongold of Harrisonburg and H.L. Wenger and wife, Cindy, of Harrisonburg; one sister, Helen Layman and husband, Wilbur, of Harrisonburg; six grandchildren, Jennifer Dierker, Ryan Hostetler, Elyse Summers, Derek Wenger, Stephanie Wenger and Jana Mumaw, and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.