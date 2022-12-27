Shelley Jo Jenkins
Shelley Jo Jenkins, age 46, passed away at her home in Luray, Va. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. She was born July 3, 1976, and was the daughter of Russell A. Jenkins and Elta Griffith Jenkins.
Shelley had worked at the family owned business, Thornton River Orchard, in Sperryville, Va.
Shelley is survived by a brother, Rodney Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred William and Ethel Howell Jenkins and Junior Cletus and Martha Bell Marston Griffith.
The family requests privacy at this time. Services for Shelley will be private and there will be no viewing or family night.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family request that donations be made to the Luray VFW Post 621, 218 Veterans Lane, Luray, VA 22835 in her memory.
