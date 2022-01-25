Shelly Paige Hayslett Hodgen, 56, of Mooresville, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. She was born March 9, 1965, to Ronald and Lynda Hayslett of Clifton Forge, Va.
She had a sweet, kind and loving personality that drew people to her and the friends that she made always seemed to become “forever” friends. She had several careers that she loved including many years as a medical assistant in the specialties of dermatology, ophthalmology and as a laser technician. Following retirement from that work in Virginia, she and her husband, Kurt, relocated to Mooresville, N.C., where it didn’t take her long to decide that she still wanted to serve others and so she started working with an after-school program at South Lake Christian Academy in Huntersville, N.C. before becoming a second-grade teaching assistant at the school.
Shelly is survived by her husband of 38 years, Kurt; a son, Ryan and his wife, Cate; their sons, Cash and Virgil; daughter, Whitney; and daughter, Heather and her husband, Gerald Addison and their son, Odin, along with her parents, Ronald and Lynda Hayslett; her brother, Stuart Hayslett; mother-in-law, Carol Conner, and brothers-in-law, John Hodgen and Chris Conner, along with four nephews and a niece.
A memorial service will be held at the Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge, Va. at a later date.
To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.
