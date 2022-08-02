Shelva Jean Barnard
Shelva Jean Barnard, 85, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Barnard was born Sept. 28, 1936, in Virginia and was the daughter of the late Ralph Dunlap and Dorothy Suzie Layne Baker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph “Bubbie” Dunlap Jr. and sisters, Judith Layne Baker and Dorothy Kathleen Baker.
Jean was a sports fanatic, especially for the JMU Dukes. She was employed at JMU, retiring after 42 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, the little things in life, such as sunsets, fresh cut flowers in her home and hummingbirds. Her greatest passion was Christmas never wanting to take the decorations down.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Zuccatti Jr.; son, Scott Barnard and companion, Felicia Crawford; daughter, Vicki Barnard Bochinski and husband, Michael; stepchildren, Tyler Zuccatti and wife, Anna, and April Zuccatti; grandchildren, Andy Fornadel and wife, Jenny, Victoria Ham and husband, Raleigh, Nick Fornadel and wife, Maggie, Corie Fowler and husband, Kevin, Parker Barnard and wife, Kendra, and Adria Barnard. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Willa Jean and Windsor Ham, Aulora and Paisley Fowler and Sophia Fornadel expected in December.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
