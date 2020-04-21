Shelva Jean Simmers, 75, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Shelva was born Sept. 22, 1944, a daughter of the late Zorphia Ellen (Knicley) and George Williams Simmers Sr.
She is survived by grandsons, Derrick Simmers of Harrisonburg and Marcus Simmers of Harrisonburg; granddaughter, Morgan Simmers of Norfolk; sisters, Carolyn Dickenson of Bridgewater and Patricia McDaniel of Florida; brothers, Donnie Simmers and wife, Cindy, of Bridgewater, Richard Simmers and wife, Mary, of Wardensville, W.Va., and Roger Simmers and wife, Jerry Roston, of Dayton; family friends, Keith Brown of Harrisonburg and Jarryell Roberts of Harrisonburg and many other loved ones.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Simmers; husband, Donald Keyton; siblings, George Williams Simmers Jr., Charles Simmers, Ronald Simmers and Linda Allman.
Services are private.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
