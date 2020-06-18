Shelvia Jean Williams, 69, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home in Elkton. She was born May 12, 1951, in Elkton, and was a daughter of the late Norman Lee and Mary Kathleen Breeden Hensley.
Mrs. Williams graduated from Elkton High School, class of 1969, and drove a school bus for Rockingham County Schools. She had also previously worked for Monger Coal and Oil and was a member of Impact Ministries. She loved and enjoyed reading novels, crocheting, and trips to the Shenandoah River with her husband to watch the river flow.
Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Rocky Garland Williams, Sr. Also surviving are son, Rocky Williams, Jr. and wife, Kelly; sister, Elizabeth Merica and husband, Walter; brother, Ricky Hensley and wife, Teresa; sister-in-law, Joyce Hensley, all of Elkton, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Eugene Hensley.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Brad Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
