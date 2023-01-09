Shelvie Jean Ritchie Carr, 84, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Carr was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Rockingham County to the late Ernest and Nellie Virginia Myers Ritchie.
She was a teacher at Turner Ashby High School for over 30 years, where she served as the head of the Social Studies Department and earned the recognition of Teacher of the Year for Rockingham County Public Schools. She was an active member of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Valley Saddle Club, VA YMCA, and MGA Tri-Hi-Y. She loved tracing connections and records through her family genealogy. She was a member of Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church.
On Sept. 2, 1960, she married Emory Wayne Carr, who preceded her in death Dec. 26, 2014.
Mrs. Carr is survived by her son, Phillip Carr and wife, Cheryl, of Keezletown; granddaughter, Emily Lauren Carr; sister, Margaret Ritchie Kiser; and two sisters-in-law, Nanette B. Ritchie and Patricia E. Carr.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Carr was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Myers Ritchie.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joel Robinette and Dale Dodrill officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Horeb Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
