Shenvalee “Shanty” Ruso, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her home. Born in Bridgewater on May 26, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Lena Sipe Rodeffer.
On March 31, 1952, she married Peter C. Ruso, who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Fleta Rodeffer, Mary Miller Rodeffer, Carl Rodeffer and Harold Rodeffer.
Mrs. Ruso was retired from American Safety Razor in Verona after 30 years of service.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Webster and her husband, Lafayette Webster Jr.; three nieces; one nephew and her beloved canine companion, Heide.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Patricia Meadows and the Rev. Marlene Chandler will officiate. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
