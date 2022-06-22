Sherman Carlton Dean, 86, of Stanardsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 20, 2022.
Sherman was born Sept. 1, 1935, and was the husband of Lorena Dean. He was retired from VDOT and loved his church and family. He attended Mountainview Holiness Church in Elkton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elizabeth Barton Dean; a brother, Berlin Dean; and a sister, Delores Juanita Hall.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Shirley Meadows; daughters, Elizabeth Breeden (Ronnie Ramsey), Deborah Morris and Theresa Dean; grandchildren, Joshua Shifflett and wife, Angela, Jamme Shifflett and Michelle Morris; great-grandchildren, Travis Allen, Austin Shifflett, Alexis Shifflett, Ashton Shifflett, Braxton Shifflett, Cooper Shifflett, Ashlynn Morris, Olivia Morris and Jolene Shifflett, as well as special friends, Therman and Reba Knight and Ann Morris.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastor Phillip Knight officiating. Interment will follow at Dean Mountain Cemetery in the Shenandoah National Park.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
