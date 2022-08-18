Sherman Franklin Conley Sr, 86, a resident of Linville, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Choice Healthcare of Harrisonburg, due to complications of Covid-19.
Mr. Conley was born on February 28, 1936, in Hopkins Gap, VA, to the late Russell Carroll and Della Marie Conley Crawford. He worked for many years at M.A. Layman’s and in the maintenance department at Walker Manufacturing. He enjoyed Blue Grass music and watching Westerns and loved deer hunting, wild mushroom hunting, and spending time in the woods. He was a member of Gospel Hill Mennonite Church.
On May 28, 1977, he was united in marriage to Lydia Pirkey Conley, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sherman Conley Jr, Karen Eberly and husband Buddy, Curtis Conley and wife Debbie, Kevin Conley; siblings, Mary Rucker, Sandra Crawford, Ronnie Crawford, Kenneth Crawford; grandchildren, Melissa Griffith (Griff), Heather Eberly (Ben), Michelle Conley, Jason Conley, Maggie Eberly, Chad Conley (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Julian Mahiri and Bennett Conley; the mother of his children, Vada Cullers Bible; and his beloved cat, Saqueanna.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Conley was preceded in death by his siblings, Doris Price, Carolyn Botkin, Betty Reedy, Robert Crawford; and a special friend who was like a brother, John “Big Bub” Morris
Those wishing may view and sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Linville Cemetery with Chaplain Carrie Wenger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413 Harrisonburg, VA 22803. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
