Sherry Evans Lyle, 67, of Penn Laird, formerly of Hardy, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on March 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va. following a brief unexpected illness.
Sherry was born at home on Sept. 29, 1954, to the late William L. Evans and Esther Nutter Evans in Weyers Cave, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lyle, on Dec. 30, 2017; a son, Donald Lyle Jr.; a grandson, Dustin Hayth; a great-grandson, Ganyn Hayth and a special brother-in-law, Odell Lam.
Survivors include siblings, Linda Dean-Lam of Harrisonburg, William L. Evans Jr. (Debbie) of Timberville, Gary Evans (Violet) of Ft. Defiance, Dennis Evans of Harrisonburg and Dreama E. Smith-Bennett of Grottoes; two daughters, Karla Lyle and Melissa Lyle of Roanoke; grandchildren, Amanda Huddleston, Joshua Baggett, Mitch Hayth, Corey Hayth and Jennifer Lyle, all of the Roanoke area; numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Sherry will be greatly missed by her constant companion and pet “Mikey” who went with her everywhere.
Sherry retired from the Salem VA Medical Center where she served in various positions for 27 years. She was a member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church in Hardy, Va.
Sherry knew and exercised the value of true friendship. She had a heart for animals and rescued many throughout her lifetime. Her big smile and love for laughter was always uplifting. Her love for God impacted so many lives. We will always carry her in our hearts.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Dr. Fred Miller officiating.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 1280 Bandy Mill Road, Hardy, Va., with Pastor Jason Bennett officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to your preferred animal rescue organization.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
