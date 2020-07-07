Sherry Jean Gilchrist, 49, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Gilchrist was born July 29, 1970, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Harry B. Morris and the late Cheryl Ann Mitchell Morris.
Sherry was a member of Landmark Tabernacle Church in McGaheysville. She had great faith and love for the Lord.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Michael Eugene “Mike” Gilchrist; son, Daniel Gilchrist and companion, Chasity Kisling; daughter, Tina Marie Triggs; brother, Richard Morris; sister, Mary Morris; grandson, Alix Blayk Triggs and niece, Abigail Morris.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Keith Powers officiating. In keeping with the Commonwealth of Virginia guidelines for COVID-19, facial coverings will be required for all those attending. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.