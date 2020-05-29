Sherwyn James Smeltzer, 56, a resident of Harrisonburg, died in a motor vehicle accident on May 23, 2020. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on Oct. 10, 1963, and was the son of Carl L. and Margaret Rupp Smeltzer.
Sherwyn and his family lived in Kalona, Iowa, for 10 years before moving to Goshen, Ind., in 1979, where Sherwyn attended and graduated from Bethany Christian High School. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from Hesston College and graduated from Eastern Mennonite University in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science with a major in accounting. He spent the first five years of his career as a tax accountant and auditor before pursuing his M.Ed. in school counseling at the University of Virginia. Sherwyn used his giftedness with children and youth in a professional capacity by working first as an elementary school counselor for eight years in Spring Lake Park, Minn., and Staunton, Va., and then as a special education teacher for 11 years in Broadway, Va. In 2015, Sherwyn’s vocational focus shifted again as he completed certified financial planner requirements and joined the financial advising staff at Park View Federal Credit Union. His varied career demonstrated a commitment to lifelong learning and an unwavering passion for helping others.
Sherwyn was a member of Park View Mennonite Church, where he served as an elder, choir member, and youth mentor. He found great meaning in these relationships and was steadfast in his faith throughout his life. He had a lifelong love of sports, especially University of Virginia basketball and football, and enjoyed inviting a friend or family member to accompany him to each game he attended. Sherwyn was an avid runner who completed eight marathons, including two Boston marathons, and numerous half marathons.
Sherwyn was known as a person of integrity, humor, and genuine relationships. He treasured time spent with his wife and daughters, whether traveling on family vacations near and far, hiking in the Shenandoah Valley on weekends, or simply sharing meaningful conversations over family dinners. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and friend. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 33 years, Deirdre Longacher Smeltzer; daughters, Meg Smeltzer-Miller (husband, Daniel) and Claire Smeltzer; sisters, Cathy Smeltzer Erb (husband, Ross) and Jenny Smeltzer; and father-in-law, Joseph Longacher. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Constance Longacher.
Details of a future memorial service are pending. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com. Memorial contributions in Sherwyn’s memory may be made to Eastern Mennonite University, Mennonite Central Committee, or Our Community Place.
