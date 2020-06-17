Sherwyn James Smeltzer
Sherwyn James Smeltzer will have a livestreamed memorial service at Park View Mennonite Church on Saturday, June 27, at 1:30 p.m. While Sherwyn’s family will be physically present, the sanctuary will not be open to the public. All are welcome and encouraged to join the service by live-stream video, by clicking the link https://youtu.be/wYI6yQ5dVv4 or on the church web page http://www.pvmchurch.org/.
