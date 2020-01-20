Shirlee Del Signore Dean
Shirlee Del Signore Dean, 84, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Dean was born Feb. 6, 1935, in Madison, N.J., and was the daughter of the late Louis Del Signore Sr. of Naples, Italy, and Reba V. Mabey of Butler, N.J.
Shirlee graduated from Madison High School in Madison, N.J. She attended Stafford Hall Business School in Chatham, N.J., and Julliard Conservatory of Music in New York City.
On Feb. 20, 1962, she married George R. Wyatt Sr., the son of the late George W. and Pauline Lough Wyatt. In 1972, the family moved from Lake Hopatcong, N.J., to Grottoes, Va., where she was a bookkeeper for Shenandoah Sand and Gravel and Sidney Morris Paving.
On Aug. 4, 1981, she married Hensel Lee Dean of Elkton, who preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2000. Together they owned and operated H&S Hauling for over 14 years. Since 1975, she was a church musician in Rockingham, Augusta and Page counties. She was a member of Furnace United Methodist Church, where she had been the church musician since 1996.
She is survived by her children, CherylAnn Glover and husband, Wayne, of Mount Crawford and George R. Wyatt Jr. of Elkton; stepson, Nolan Dean and wife, Danielle, of Penn Laird; grandchildren, Brittany Kyger, Jonathan Dean, Rachel Clark and husband, Kyle, Ashton Beighe and husband, Joey, and Alizabeth Dean; and great-grandchildren, Jae’lynn, Marcus, Alex, Lexi and Waylon.
She was preceded in death by a stepson, David A. Dean.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Furnace United Methodist Church Caring and Sharing Fund, 19836 Naked Creed Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
