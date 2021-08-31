Shirlene Doris (Woods) Thomas, 85, widow of James Terry Thomas of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
She was born in Staunton on Jan. 29, 1936, a daughter of the late Theodore “Ted” Roosevelt Woods and Mozella (Hull) Woods Hull.
A 1955 graduate of Monterey High School, she went on to marry her husband, Terry, on Nov. 22 of that same year. Shirlene worked at Western State Hospital and as well as an in-home caregiver for many years. A devoted wife and mother, she will be remembered as an innate nurturer and the primary caregiver for her husband in his later years.
Shirlene enjoyed birds, flowers, reading, crocheting and gardening. She loved to keep up with friends and family through calls, visits and reading “The Recorder.”
She is survived by two daughters, Terena (Thomas) Gayle of Weyers Cave and Vickie (Thomas) Kinkead and husband, Richard, of Weyers Cave; as well as her granddaughter, Tammy Renee Gayle and wife, Amber Becker of Toms Brook.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Monterey Cemetery with the Rev. Andre Crummett officiating.
The staff of Obaugh Funeral Home will receive family and friends wishing to pay their respects between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Public Library, PO Box 519, Monterey, VA 24465 or to Monterey Cemetery, c/o Nancy Sweitzer, 228 Triple Oak Lane, Hot Springs, VA 24445.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.
