Shirley Ann Dovel, 86, of Stanley, Va., died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren, where visitation will be Saturday, May 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.